Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.53) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.38).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON PHNX opened at GBX 615.60 ($8.06) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.79. The firm has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,509.04). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 in the last quarter.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.