Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading Down 0.4%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.
About Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)
