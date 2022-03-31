Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading Down 0.4%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

About Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.