Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,188. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

