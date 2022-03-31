Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,188. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.