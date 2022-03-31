Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,733.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35.
In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
