Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,733.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

