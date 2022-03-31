Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $183.00

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $183.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.65 or 0.00811242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,535,537 coins and its circulating supply is 435,275,101 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

