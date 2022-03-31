Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

