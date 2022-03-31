Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.