Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

