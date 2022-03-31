Piper Sandler Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $80.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 380.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 19,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

