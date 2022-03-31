Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 242.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

