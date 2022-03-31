Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.13.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.68%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

