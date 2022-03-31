Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

