Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.