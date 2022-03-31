Piper Sandler Weighs in on Popular, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Popular in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Popular has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

