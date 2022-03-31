Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

PB stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

