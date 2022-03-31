Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

