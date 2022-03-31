PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,579. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.22. PLDT has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

