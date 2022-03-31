Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

