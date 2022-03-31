Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

