Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

