PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells $7,854,800.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,424. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

