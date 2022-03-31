Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Up 46.3% in March

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Post by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 590,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,328. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

