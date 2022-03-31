Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,478,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.