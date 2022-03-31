Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Shares Down 55.7%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 55.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

