Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

Shares of URI stock opened at $359.19 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.85 and its 200 day moving average is $342.09. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

