Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.