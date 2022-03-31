Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $181.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 159,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.