Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 7,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,232. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

