Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.
NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 7,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,232. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
