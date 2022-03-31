ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.