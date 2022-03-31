ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,363. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

