ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 1,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.