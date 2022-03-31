ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $36.24. 6,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,174,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.