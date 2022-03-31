ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 207,859 shares.The stock last traded at $50.84 and had previously closed at $51.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.