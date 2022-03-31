ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,862,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $60.69 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

