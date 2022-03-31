Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $2.70 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002266 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.