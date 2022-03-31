Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.