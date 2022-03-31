Provident Financial plc Declares Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PFG opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.19) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.37) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

