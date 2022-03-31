Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Earnings Results

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.
PULM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.
PULM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.