PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $569,275.21 and approximately $197.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,781.60 or 1.00068390 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063057 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00025860 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
PUTinCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “
PUTinCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.