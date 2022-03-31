PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

