PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

PVH opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

