PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34-9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.25.

NYSE PVH traded down $5.62 on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 65,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

