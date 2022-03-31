Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

