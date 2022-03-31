Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NCBS opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

