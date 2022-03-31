Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Reduced by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $145,451,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

