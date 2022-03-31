Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

KNTE opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 172,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $53,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

