Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Boosted by Analyst

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $468.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

