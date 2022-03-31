Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Boosted by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

