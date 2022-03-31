Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for RBB Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBB. Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

