Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up to $61.63

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.63, but opened at $64.07. Q2 shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

